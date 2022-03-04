Craig Hallum Lowers Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) to Sell

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Craig Hallum currently has $2.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $3.50.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VLDR. Citigroup dropped their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Velodyne Lidar currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.27.

NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. Velodyne Lidar has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 462.29%. The company had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 6,000,000 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $18,420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,022,785 shares of company stock valued at $18,527,209 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLDR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

