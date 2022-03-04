Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.63.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Credicorp by 125.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter worth $72,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Credicorp by 43.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.
Credicorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

