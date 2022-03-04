Credit Suisse AG Acquires 2,550 Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of Landec worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNDC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Landec in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 28,122 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 18,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 44,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $83,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 90,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $938,232.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

LNDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of Landec stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. Landec Co. has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $345.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

