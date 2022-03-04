Credit Suisse AG Acquires New Stake in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIOL. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BIOLASE by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 17,781 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BIOLASE by 67.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 69,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BIOLASE by 4,346.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 529,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BIOL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.73.

BIOLASE stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51. BIOLASE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.40.

About BIOLASE (Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.