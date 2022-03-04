Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,057 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Gold Resource worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GORO. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GORO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $1.76 on Friday. Gold Resource Co. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Gold Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

