Credit Suisse Group Cuts Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $33.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ACCD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.33.

Accolade stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 20,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Accolade has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $55.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,978,000 after acquiring an additional 198,564 shares during the period. Cross Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at $15,080,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Accolade by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Accolade by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 263.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

