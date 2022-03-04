Credit Suisse Group Cuts Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target to $29.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the coupon company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Groupon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $542.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.33. Groupon has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). Groupon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Groupon will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Groupon by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,783,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $63,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Groupon by 410.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $44,187,000 after acquiring an additional 823,102 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Groupon by 415.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,925 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $31,072,000 after acquiring an additional 580,262 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Groupon by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 913,700 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 361,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

