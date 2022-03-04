Credit Suisse Group Trims Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Target Price to $188.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.64.

ASND stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.25. 564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,208. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. Analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 28.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 333,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,097,000 after buying an additional 48,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,247,000 after buying an additional 35,448 shares during the period.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

