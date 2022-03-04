Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCAP. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

CCAP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.50. 319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,889. The company has a market cap of $540.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Crescent Capital BDC has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $21.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.78%.

In other Crescent Capital BDC news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 32,548 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $588,467.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond Barrios purchased 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $50,111.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,500 shares of company stock worth $7,274,723 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

