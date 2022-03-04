Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 78.23% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

CPG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,771,917. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 2.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 1,235.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 23,279 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 150,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 90,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

CPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

