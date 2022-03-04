CRH (NYSE:CRH) Shares Gap Down to $43.47

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.47, but opened at $40.08. CRH shares last traded at $39.54, with a volume of 9,946 shares traded.

CRH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

