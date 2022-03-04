CRH plc (LON:CRH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.98 Per Share

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.23. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON CRH opened at GBX 3,040 ($40.79) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £23.29 billion and a PE ratio of 21.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,733.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,709.47. CRH has a 52-week low of GBX 3,022 ($40.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,024 ($53.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Get CRH alerts:

In other CRH news, insider Richard Fearon purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,035 ($67.56) per share, with a total value of £100,700 ($135,113.38).

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.