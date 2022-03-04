Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRTO. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.22.

Criteo stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.56. The company had a trading volume of 12,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,527. Criteo has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $441,390.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,996 shares of company stock worth $5,918,707 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,199,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,778 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,056,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,633,000 after purchasing an additional 102,688 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,812,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $187,065,000 after purchasing an additional 197,745 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Criteo by 5.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,626,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $169,565,000 after acquiring an additional 258,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Criteo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,824,000 after purchasing an additional 42,672 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

