Critical Comparison: Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) & Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE)

Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK – Get Rating) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Video River Networks and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Video River Networks 15.11% 167.19% 49.18% Blue Ridge Real Estate 37.44% 26.56% 23.35%

Video River Networks has a beta of -0.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Video River Networks and Blue Ridge Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Video River Networks and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Video River Networks $1.63 million 5.24 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate $14.56 million 1.82 $5.45 million $2.23 4.93

Blue Ridge Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Video River Networks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Blue Ridge Real Estate beats Video River Networks on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Video River Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Ridge Real Estate Co. engages in real estate development and land sales. It operates through the following segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment consists of amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake and Boulder Lake Club, the Jack Frost National Golf Course, and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment consists of investment properties leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Minnesota, Louisiana and Texas, recreational club activities and services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities, and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment consists of land sales, land purchases, timbering operations, the Jack Frost National Golf Course, and a real estate development division. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, PA.

