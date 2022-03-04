Critical Contrast: Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) vs. Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) and Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and Luther Burbank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosperity Bancshares $1.19 billion 5.72 $519.30 million $5.62 13.10 Luther Burbank $229.80 million 3.01 $87.75 million $1.69 7.92

Prosperity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Luther Burbank. Luther Burbank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prosperity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Prosperity Bancshares and Luther Burbank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosperity Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 Luther Burbank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $86.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.27%. Given Prosperity Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Prosperity Bancshares is more favorable than Luther Burbank.

Profitability

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and Luther Burbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosperity Bancshares 43.75% 8.21% 1.42% Luther Burbank 38.19% 13.74% 1.22%

Risk and Volatility

Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luther Burbank has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Prosperity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Luther Burbank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Prosperity Bancshares pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Luther Burbank pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend for 24 consecutive years and Luther Burbank has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Luther Burbank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats Luther Burbank on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers. The company was founded by Tracy T. Rudolph in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Luther Burbank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan. The company was founded on May 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA.

