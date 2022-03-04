Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,671 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Crocs worth $94,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 74.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 8,100 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,955,737.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 12,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 195,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $77.03 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.34 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.14 and a 200-day moving average of $136.56.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

