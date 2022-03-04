Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 209.44%. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ CRON opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 15.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.00 to C$4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

