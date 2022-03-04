Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,126,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,149,000 after acquiring an additional 155,196 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in National Grid by 541.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 135,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after buying an additional 114,775 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in National Grid by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,033,000 after buying an additional 68,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 974,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after buying an additional 62,805 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $873.00.

NYSE:NGG opened at $74.67 on Friday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $76.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

National Grid Profile (Get Rating)

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.