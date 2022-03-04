Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $233.37 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.13 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.93 and a 200-day moving average of $254.18.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IQV. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.33.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

