Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 330.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,497 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of MO stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $53.84. The stock has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.01.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

