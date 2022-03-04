Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 13,238 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock opened at $74.15 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $83.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day moving average is $72.17. The company has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

