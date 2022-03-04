Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 580 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.97.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $258.04 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

