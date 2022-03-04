Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,777 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

BSX stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 63.71, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.05. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $37.13 and a one year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $532,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,273,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,891 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.