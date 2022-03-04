Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,525 shares during the period. Crown Castle International comprises 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Crown Castle International worth $59,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $177.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,869. The firm has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.19. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on CCI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

