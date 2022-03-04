Crown (CRW) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,567.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last seven days, Crown has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a total market capitalization of $976,688.88 and approximately $1,567.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,827.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $300.39 or 0.00735749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.43 or 0.00201888 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00030954 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,185,723 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

