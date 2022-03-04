CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 5% against the dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $605,002.85 and $1,253.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.31 or 0.00186944 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001007 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00026660 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.17 or 0.00346194 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00054135 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008096 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

