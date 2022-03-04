CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 669,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CSX were worth $25,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in CSX by 237.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 423,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 297,883 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in CSX by 43.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $685,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 261.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 153,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 111,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 311.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,010,615. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

