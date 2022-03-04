CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 478,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,870,822 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $14,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in CSX by 650.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth $38,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

