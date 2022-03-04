Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 7,108 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 0.92. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $568,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $76,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,900 shares of company stock worth $1,415,593. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

