Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 82,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Gatos Silver by 217.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Gatos Silver by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Gatos Silver stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $20.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44.
Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.
