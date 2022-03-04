Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 82,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Gatos Silver by 217.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Gatos Silver by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gatos Silver stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $20.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44.

Several research firms have commented on GATO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Gatos Silver from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gatos Silver from C$12.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC cut Gatos Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

