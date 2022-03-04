Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 82,985 Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 82,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $68,543,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $44,839,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $33,709,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $21,312,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $14,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.
In other news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $3,796,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:ECVT opened at $10.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ecovyst Inc has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 0.82.
Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ecovyst Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.
