Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 49,716 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of Caleres worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 58.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Caleres in the second quarter worth $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 25.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caleres in the third quarter worth $178,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caleres alerts:

CAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 3,300 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $74,877.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CAL opened at $20.37 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.89 million, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 2.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Caleres’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Caleres Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.