Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $983,000 Investment in Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,315,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,624,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,651,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,985,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,221,000. Institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

ERAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erasca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Erasca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

ERAS opened at $11.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.57. Erasca Inc has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $24.47.

Erasca Profile

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

