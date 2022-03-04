Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CULP opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. Culp has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Culp had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Culp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fred A. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CULP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Culp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Culp by 15,938.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Culp by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

