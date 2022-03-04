CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.10% of CURO Group worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CURO Group by 134.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in CURO Group by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CURO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CURO stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. CURO Group had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $224.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CURO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CURO Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

