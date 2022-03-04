Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Short Interest Update

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 139.6% from the January 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

CYRBY stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

