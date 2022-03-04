Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Short Interest Update

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 139.6% from the January 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
CYRBY stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.70.
About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (CYRBY)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.