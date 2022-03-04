CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $249.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.57. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTMX. BTIG Research began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 14,566 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

