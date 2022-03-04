DA Davidson Raises CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target to $52.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at DA Davidson from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CARG opened at $43.66 on Friday. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2,183.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.49.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $1,567,607.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,203 shares of company stock worth $7,856,941. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 67.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 30,484 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 848,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,263,000 after acquiring an additional 32,391 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 568,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after acquiring an additional 183,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.