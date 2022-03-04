Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (LON:DFI) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (LON:DFI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share on Wednesday, May 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Dairy Farm International’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DFI stock remained flat at $GBX 4.37 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.95, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.38. Dairy Farm International has a 1-year low of GBX 4.37 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 4.37 ($0.06).

Dairy Farm International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. It operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, Cold Storage, Jasons, MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

