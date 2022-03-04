Dana (NYSE:DAN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DAN. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.
NYSE:DAN opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Dana has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74.
Dana Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.
