Dana (NYSE:DAN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DAN. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Get Dana alerts:

NYSE:DAN opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Dana has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Dana by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dana by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dana by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dana by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Dana by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.