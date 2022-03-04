Danny L. Dearen Sells 19,910 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) insider Danny L. Dearen sold 19,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $1,148,807.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ AXNX opened at $57.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 0.34. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.37 and a 1-year high of $79.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.93.
Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 13.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Axonics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Axonics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Axonics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.
About Axonics (Get Rating)
Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.
