Danny L. Dearen Sells 19,910 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) insider Danny L. Dearen sold 19,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $1,148,807.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $57.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 0.34. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.37 and a 1-year high of $79.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.93.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXNX. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 13.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Axonics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Axonics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Axonics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics (Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.