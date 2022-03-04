Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DANOY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Danone in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danone from €51.00 ($57.30) to €56.00 ($62.92) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Danone has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.06.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

