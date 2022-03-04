Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

DSKE stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.52. The company had a trading volume of 419,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,754. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The company has a market cap of $783.33 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $394.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.65 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 70.76% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Daseke will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Daseke by 187.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Daseke by 452.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

