Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,806 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $103,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,880,000 after buying an additional 184,915 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Datadog by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,772,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,956,000 after purchasing an additional 269,409 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,679,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,390,000 after purchasing an additional 116,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Datadog by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,518,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,665,000 after purchasing an additional 228,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Datadog by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,432,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,415,000 after buying an additional 213,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $148.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,120.55 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.24, for a total value of $23,019,489.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $418,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 717,466 shares of company stock valued at $113,127,944. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

