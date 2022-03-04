David B. Berger Sells 1,000 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $112,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $112.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.52 and a beta of 0.40. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.