David B. Berger Sells 1,000 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $112,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ TNDM opened at $112.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.52 and a beta of 0.40. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.