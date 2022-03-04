David Cordani Sells 10,069 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:CI opened at $237.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.04 and its 200-day moving average is $217.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in Cigna by 19.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Cigna by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.26.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

