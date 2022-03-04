Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 9.82% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $21,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 118,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 352.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 50,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 39,079 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period.

Get Davis Select Financial ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DFNL opened at $30.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.42. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $33.48.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.