DDKoin Market Capitalization Reaches $344,433.38 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $344,433.38 and approximately $13,261.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00218695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007889 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005043 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004849 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000817 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002362 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004197 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

