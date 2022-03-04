Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass. “

DH has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.55.

Shares of DH stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Definitive Healthcare (Get Rating)

