Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.020-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $47 million-$49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.63 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.260 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.55.

Shares of DH traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 601,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,391. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.21.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

